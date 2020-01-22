Police blotter for the Jan 27 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Jan. 6 to Thursday, Jan. 16
Monday, Jan. 6
- Connor Golebiewski, 24, of 545 Finch Ave., Meriden, was charged with second degree reckless endangerment.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
- Derick Markavich, 32, of 115 Norton St., Plantsville, was charged with two charges of first degree failure to appear and one charge of second degree failure to appear.
- Antonio Marques, 37, of 97 Birch St., Waterbury, was charged with transporting a child under the age of two without a rear facing seat.
- Breatiz Cizza, 37, of 5 Baldwin St., Meriden, was charged with operating a vehicle without a license and transporting a child under the age of five without a restraint seat.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
- Joseph Standish, 42, of 40 Cornerstone Court, Plantsville, was charged with assault on personnel.
- Bridgette lee, 36, of 443 Jude Ln., Southington, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and second degree reckless endangerment.
Thursday, Jan. 9
- Jason Cyr, 31, of 36 Knox Dr., Plantsville, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to obey stop sign and failure to insure a vehicle.
- Joseph Palazzo, 51, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, third degree assault, second degree threatening, and first degree unlawful restraint.
- Shane Laurent, 51, of 288 Berlin St., Southington, was charged with roaming dog.
Saturday, Jan. 11
- Amanda Phillip, 42, of 74 Fairlawn Ave., Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
Sunday, Jan. 12
- Daniel Griffith, 59, of 15 Redstone St., Southington, was charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Jennifer Luisi, 36, of 1845 Meriden Rd., Wolcott, was charged with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order.
Monday, Jan. 13
- Amanda Williams, 32, of 59 Luke St., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Philip Graveline, 67, of 417 Mill St., Southington, was charged with second degree child pornography.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Marla Moscatelli, 34, of 26 Beverly Heights, Middletown, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to display headlights.
- Robert Gray-Leclair, 38, of 677 Ashford Oaks Dr., Altamonte Springs, Fla., was charged with second degree breach of peace and violation of a protective order.
Thursday, Jan. 16
- Dominique Diaz, 20, of 255 Linnmoore St., Hartford, was charged with third degree burglary and third degree larceny.