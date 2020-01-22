Police blotter for the Jan 27 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Jan. 6 to Thursday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 6

Connor Golebiewski, 24, of 545 Finch Ave., Meriden, was charged with second degree reckless endangerment.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Derick Markavich, 32, of 115 Norton St., Plantsville, was charged with two charges of first degree failure to appear and one charge of second degree failure to appear.

Antonio Marques, 37, of 97 Birch St., Waterbury, was charged with transporting a child under the age of two without a rear facing seat.

Breatiz Cizza, 37, of 5 Baldwin St., Meriden, was charged with operating a vehicle without a license and transporting a child under the age of five without a restraint seat.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Joseph Standish, 42, of 40 Cornerstone Court, Plantsville, was charged with assault on personnel.

Bridgette lee, 36, of 443 Jude Ln., Southington, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and second degree reckless endangerment.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Jason Cyr, 31, of 36 Knox Dr., Plantsville, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to obey stop sign and failure to insure a vehicle.

Joseph Palazzo, 51, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, third degree assault, second degree threatening, and first degree unlawful restraint.

Shane Laurent, 51, of 288 Berlin St., Southington, was charged with roaming dog.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Amanda Phillip, 42, of 74 Fairlawn Ave., Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Daniel Griffith, 59, of 15 Redstone St., Southington, was charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Jennifer Luisi, 36, of 1845 Meriden Rd., Wolcott, was charged with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order.

Monday, Jan. 13

Amanda Williams, 32, of 59 Luke St., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Philip Graveline, 67, of 417 Mill St., Southington, was charged with second degree child pornography.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Marla Moscatelli, 34, of 26 Beverly Heights, Middletown, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to display headlights.

Robert Gray-Leclair, 38, of 677 Ashford Oaks Dr., Altamonte Springs, Fla., was charged with second degree breach of peace and violation of a protective order.

Thursday, Jan. 16