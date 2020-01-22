Lady Knight gymnasts raise the bar with scoring

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

For the first time since 2017, Southington gymnastics is off to a 3-0 start. While depth and inexperience held the Blue Knights back in previous two seasons, they have received contributions from top to bottom.

“I am so impressed—not only with the new additions to the team—but also the girls who had massive improvements since last season,” coach Cassidy Chamberland said. “This team is very talented. They have high levels of difficulty throughout each event which gives them high start values and high scores if executed correctly. Not only that but they are family to each other. The level of support within the team and hard work that goes into each day on and off the mat is what has them so focused on being their best for each-other and has really been paying off.”

Southington continued to build off their second win of the season over Farmington when Chamberland said they showed a lot of improvement. Against Conard, each of their top-four scored at least 31 points, with their top-three all scoring over 34 points.

Kat Drechsler was the team’s highest scorer for the second straight meet and she scored the team high in each event. She scored a 36.5, including a 9.3 on the vault, 9.15 on the bars, 8.95 on the beam and 9.1 on the floor.

Natalie Reeves was right behind with a total score of 35.1, scoring a 9.05 on the bars and 8.8 on the beam. Kelly Perrotti was the final Blue Knight to score a nine or better in an event, scoring a 9.25 on the bars on her way to a total score of 34.3. Perrotti also scored an 8.65 on the floor and 8.55 on the bars.

Kaylin Leifert was the final scorer for the Knights, finishing with a total of 31.7, including 8.25 on the vault and 8.2 on the beam.

“The girls were super excited to get a solid win,” Chamberland said. “It was their first away meet at a different gym and they have been working really hard at practice to develop consistency in their routines. They have been taking turn after turn, making routine after routine to make sure they feel confident home or away.”

Chamberland said the contributions from the newcomers is one thing, but combining that with the talented players from last year should leave very few people surprised by the 3-0 start.

“The team has more athletes this year but we still have core players from last year who continue to help the team,” Chamberland said. “Our captains, Natalie, Lizy, and Kaylin are still competing all around for us and have made big improvements since last season. They are really enjoying having a larger team but also have a little fire set under them to perform even better. Since our team is so young, we have enjoyed seeing our returning players help the younger members develop in hopes to carry over successful seasons once they graduate.”

Southington traveled to Wethersfield on Tuesday (Jan. 21) and they are hosting the CCC winter invite tonight at 5 p.m. at American Gymnastics.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.