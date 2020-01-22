Hockey: Win keeps Warrior-Knights in the D-III hunt

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Coming off a loss to WMRP that could have provided a huge boost in the Division III hockey rankings, the Warrior Knights responded with a 5-1 win over Housatonic Coop on Jan. 13. But it didn’t come easily.

Hall-Southington got on the board first, but Housatonic’s Sam Hoyt responded to tie it up. Once again, the Warrior-Knights set the pace. Matt Weir was able to find the back of the net before the end of the first period to take the first intermission lead.

As Hall-Southington has done for most of the season, they looked even better in the second and third periods, outscoring Housatonic 3-0 the rest of the way.

“We did play very solid, but I expected us to beat Housatonic decisively,” head coach Brian Cannon said. “We can beat teams like them, but our schedule only gets tougher from here. If we want to finish with as good of a season as we are having, we are going to have to earn it”

Cam Perez scored twice again for the Warrior Knights, while Weir, Hudson Hollander, and Duncan Hollander each had a goal apiece. Duncan Hollander also added in two assists.

Hall-Southington came into this week ranked sixth in the Division III standings. Their remaining schedule features four of the five teams in front of them, including No. 1 Sheehan, No. 2 Enfield Coop, No. 3 Newington Coop, and No. 5 McMahon-Norwalk.

“My observation is that there is a lot of parity between teams in our league and in Division III,” Cannon said. “There are a lot of good teams on our remaining schedule and they can do different things. Newington and Enfield aren’t giving up a lot of goals. Daniel Hand is scoring a lot of goals. We have a tough stretch and we are going to see teams with different strengths. Nothing is going to be handed to us.”

Due to a schedule change against EO Smith-Tolland, the Warrior Knights are in the middle of a stretch of playing just one game in 22 days. They hosted East Haven Coop on Wednesday (Jan. 22) and they won’t play again until Feb. 5, when they travel to take on WMRP to try to avenge their loss on Jan. 8.

Cannon said that while you never want too much down time, the extended time off can provide some benefit.

“We do have a number of players who are not able to sake right now due to sickness or whatnot,” Cannon said. “It will be a good chance for us to get fully healthy but only time will tell. You hope that the players don’t get stale or bored, so we are going to have to stay engaged in practice. East Haven is going to be a tough game and it would be nice to pick up a win before that break.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.