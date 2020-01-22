Girls Basketball crushes Platt; win streak at 8

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

After another lopsided victory last week, the Southington girls basketball team has been a freight train that keeps on rolling.

The Blue Knights (10-1) are now winners of eight straight and found themselves at the top of the Class LL rankings entering this week.

They are one of five CCC teams with one loss, which also includes Newington, Wethersfield, Berlin, and East Catholic.

Southington moved the winning streak to eight after defeating Platt, 52-17 on Jan. 16. It was the fifth time this season the Lady Knights held an opponent to under 20 points. It was also another game that was essentially decided in the first half, with Southington leading 29-3 at halftime.

Kelley Marshall scored at least 10 points for the fourth time in five games, as she dropped in a team-high 11 points to go with two blocks and two steals. Livvy Pizzitola finished just shy of a double-double, scoring 10 points while dishing out eight assists. She also recorded five steals.

Julia Korp chipped in with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting and two assists.

It was the fifth time the Lady Knights scored at least 50 points this season, and head coach Howie Hewitt said he has noticed great progress with the offense since game one.

“We are definitely shooting the ball a lot better,” Hewitt said. “Kelley Marshall has become the scorer that we expected her to be. Livvy has been our leading scorer. Jess Carr puts up points every night. Allison Carr has had her moments. Julia Korp had a solid performance against Platt. You can have the best plays in the world but the ball still needs to get in the basket. It seems like we are getting contributions from six, seven, even eight girls each game.

Southington’s defense has already proved to be elite, but Hewitt said that the growth of depth and ability on offense allows the Knights to give teams different looks.

“Scorers are called scorers because they can do it in different ways,” Hewitt said. “We play so many kids and they each have their own skillsets. We have height, we have leadership and now more players are starting to find the hoop. If we did the same thing with the same one or two players every possession, our scoring opportunities would be limited. We try not to be one dimensional as much as possible.”

While they hold a spot at the top of the LL rankings, the Blue Knights will have to battle through a stretch of quality opponents. The combined record of the next six teams on their schedule is 40-20. This includes rematches with Capital Prep (4-5), which Southington defeated earlier this year, and Hall (5-6), which handed Southington its only loss.

Other teams include NW Catholic (8-2) twice, Bloomfield (8-2), Enfield (6-2), and Glastonbury (9-2).

The Lady Knights continued a four-game stretch at home this week when they hosted Capital Prep on Tuesday. They are back home tonight at 6:45 p.m. when they take on NW Catholic. Southington will finish the homestand on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. when they try to avenge their sole loss against Hall.

