Caring for the troops

Volunteers load care packages, including $25 worth of food, snacks and personal items to be mailed to deployed soldiers overseas as part of Superior Products Distributors, Inc. (SPDI)’s care package program. Over the holidays, customers made donations and Superior and its staff donated the time and cost of shopping, packaging and mailing the care packages. To learn more visit SuperiorNetwork.com. “Thank you to all who participated, volunteered and plan to participate,” said officials in a press release. “Our continued efforts to raise awareness and provide supplies to our deployed troops will serve as a reminder of the needs of these men and women overseas, especially during this time of year, that so proudly serve and protect our country.”

