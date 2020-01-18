Letters: Registrars urge independents, unaffiliated to register if they want to vote in primaries

To Southington voters:

Voters who wish to change their party affiliation to vote in the Republican or Democratic primary must do so prior to Jan. 28, 2020.

Remember, in the State of Connecticut, Independent is a party; the Independent Party has the same status as the Republican Party and the Democrat Party. Independent voters are not unaffiliated voters. It is unaffiliated voters who are not registered with a party.

Therefore, if you are registered with the Independent Party, the Democratic Party, or the Republican Party, and you wish to vote in a different party’s primary, you must change your party affiliation by Tuesday, Jan. 28 to be able to vote in that primary.

Unaffiliated voters may register with a party to vote in that party’s primary one week prior to the selected party’s primary. Again, Independent voters are not unaffiliated.

Southington’s registrars of voters, Michael K. Early, Republican; and Elaine D. Bedard, Democrat