Obituary: Marie A. (Beaudry) Poulaino, 84

Marie A. (Beaudry) Poulaino, 84, of Southington, formerly of Meriden, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Apple Rehab. She is now reunited with her husband of 56 years, Richard J. Poulaino, who predeceased her in 2011.

Born in Meriden on January 30, 1935, she was the daughter and last surviving of four children to the late Emile and Annette (Paradis) Beaudry. A lifelong resident, she attended local schools and was a longtime member of St. Laurent Church. She married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life in 1955, and were dedicated parents to their three children. They shared nearly 60 years of life adventures and extensive travels, including family camping trips, RV-ing across the U.S. and enjoying their winters in the warmth of Florida. Marie found great joy in cooking for her family and friends, and chatting about various recipes, and in more recent years, shared many special times with her close circle of girlfriends. A devoted mother and grandmother, she will be remembered for her kindheartedness and love for her family, leaving many cherished memories.

She is survived by her children, Richard M. Poulaino and his wife, June of Meriden, Lynn Logoyke and her husband, Alex of Southington and Sue Shatto and her husband, George of Branford; her grandchildren, Amy Lynn Gardner, Zachary Gardner and Stephanie Smith; great-grandchildren, Brian Grant, Frank E. Smith, III and Mahala Smith; and her great-great-granddaughter, Juliana Grant. She was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond, Albert and Laurent Beaudry, and leaves several nieces and nephews.

Marie’s love for animals may be remembered with contributions to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111 or the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut, 200 Executive Blvd, #4B, Southington, CT 06489.

The family extends their sincerest appreciation to the entire staff at Apple Rehab in Plainville for their compassionate care.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Marie’s life on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St, Plainville. She will be laid to rest at St. Laurent Cemetery in Meriden privately at the convenience of the family. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com