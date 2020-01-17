Obituary: Brian D. Arndt, 61

Brian D. Arndt passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 after a long battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He was the husband of Marcia (Marnel) Arndt of Southington. Brian was born in New Britain, CT on June 8, 1958 to Richard and Raymonde (Deveault) Arndt. He grew up in Plainville and graduated from Plainville High School. For over 40 years, Brian worked in the auto industry, beginning his career at Scott Oldsmobile in Simsbury and continuing to work for Herb Chambers Oldsmobile & Cadillac, Gengras Motor Cars, New Country Motor Cars, Hoffman Auto Group, Valenti Auto Group, and most recently, for Valenti Audi in Watertown, where he served as General Manager since 2018. He was a multiple time winner of the BMW Profiles of Achievement award and was honored nationally for his product knowledge and sales. Brian married his wife Marcia in 1991 and together they raised two children in Southington: Daniel and Christopher. He was a devoted son, husband, father, uncle, and nephew. He was so proud of his children’s accomplishments and cherished his family life. He was also a fiercely loyal friend and was blessed to have so many in his life. Over the years, he and his family also fostered and adopted many dogs.

Brian was an avid fan of snowmobiling, mountain biking, hockey, auto racing, and motorcycling. His favorite weekend activities included riding around New England on his motorcycle with his friends and watching the NASCAR Modifieds at Stafford and Thompson Speedways. He played in an adult hockey league and was proud to be a Slug.

He is survived by his wife, his two sons, Daniel Arndt of Coventry and Christopher Arndt of Reno, NV; his mother of Cromwell; his aunt Lucille Deveault Carlucci of Southington; a special cousin Paul Donaroma and his partner Joan Avery of Hebron; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Richard and his cousin Linda Donaroma Thibodeau. Special thanks go to the staff at the Cancer Center at Saint Francis Hospital for their attentive care, most especially Dr. Alessia Donadio and Brian’s dedicated nurse, Matt. The family is also grateful to all of Brian’s friends and extended family for their long-time support.

He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Brian’s life on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 12:00 p.m., followed by a reception in his honor. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com