GOP legislative update Jan. 29

State Sen. Rob Sampson (R-16) and State Reps. John Fusco (R-81) Gale Mastrofrancesco (R-80) will be hosting a pre-session legislative update on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at Southington Municipal Center.

All three Southington legislators are inviting all interested constituents to join them in discussing the issues that are shaping the 2020 legislative session, like the continued state budget deficit, the possibility of a toll bill or any bill proposals that could directly impact our community.

For more information, or for those who are unable to attend but would still like to connect, contact Fusco or Mastrofrancesco at (800) 842-1423 or Sampson at (800) 842-1421.