Fallen soldiers: Wall of Honor seeks help from community

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington High School Wall of Honor committee is reaching out to the public for help.

Last year, chair of the committee Bob Brown started a new initiative. The wall of honor would recognize former SHS students who lost their lives fighting in World War II. He visited the monument on the town green that lists names of Southington residents who were killed in action, and started the process of confirming if they attended SHS or not.

The process has been slow-moving as Brown visits the library and the historical society to sift through old yearbooks one by one.

“I’m hoping by putting some of these names out there that the public might be able to provide some information about these names,” said Brown. The soldiers do not have to have graduated from SHS—they just need to have attended SHS at some point. Many soldiers left school to fight in the war.

The committee would also like to know how and when the individual died.

Officials are looking for information on the following names of Southington residents who were killed in action in WWII: Rudolph Cabata, Leonard Cyr, Donald Dorman, Paul Fiondella, Norman Fritz, Albert Kinney, Peter Kizilski, Edward Kleszcz, Victor Mastrianni, Mario Mirando, Robert Moon, Horace Nichols, Carmen Palumbo, Charles Clark Parker, Joseph Perry, Peter Spratto, Walter Stasilowicz, Steven Suchar, Joseph Sullivan and William Tiede.

In addition, both the library and the historical society are missing the SHS 1928 yearbook. Brown is asking for anyone who may have that yearbook to reach out.

Last year, the wall of honor added John Calvanese, Paul Flynn, Stanley Folcik, Francis Gura, Anthony Pasquale, Stanley Putala and John Ziemba.

This year, they will honor WWII soldiers Lawrence Bowers, Roger Jurglewicz, Harold Limmer and Paul Reussner.

Contact Brown with any information at chopin7777@ aol.com or (860) 621-0416

