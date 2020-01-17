Community theater is alive and well at the Arts at Angeloria’s

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

It’s hard to miss the twinkle of fairy lights sitting back from Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in Southington near the Meriden border. The property is unassuming to the unsuspecting passerby, but once you venture into the Arts at Angeloria’s world, it’s hard not to feel as if you’ve been transported to a place outside of time.

The main building was the home of executive director Lori Holm until early 2015, when she was awarded a special use permit for a private school. The former teacher was ready to dive head first into a new adventure—combining her love of teaching with her passion for the performing arts—and thus the Arts at Angeloria’s was born.

“Story telling is at the core of who we are as a people. We tell stories, and the stories are what thread everything about our identity together—our culture,” said Holm. “Theater is the telling of those stories and all those stories that have reoccurring themes. All of those reoccurring themes are themes that exist in our lives everyday no matter who we are.”

Contained inside of the main building are a black box theater, a vintage film room, vintage parlor, and a room in which music lessons take place. A short walk across the grounds will bring you to the summer theater where performances such as “City of Angels” have taken place.

Inside the black box theater one can find a group of people rehearsing for the upcoming production of “On Golden Pond,” directed by debut director, Peter Weidt.

“I had been wanting to try my hand at directing and Lori thought that On Golden Pond would be a good place to start—the fact that it’s got a small cast and the fact that I’ve never directed before,” said Weidt. “I appreciate Lori for giving me the opportunity to direct. I’m having a good time directing, we’ve had a great cast.”

The show focuses on Norman and Ethel Thayer (played by Cliff Gibson and Rosemary Howard), their daughter Chelsea (played by Gina Davies), her fiancé Bill (played by Lou Oporto) and his son, Billy (played by Matthew Urgga). Chelsea and Bill have planned a trip to Europe, and Billy will be staying with the Thayer’s in their cabin in Maine.

“On Golden Pond” will open on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., and will be shown on Saturday, Feb. 8, Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, at the same time. There will be two 2 p.m. showings on Sunday, Feb. 9, and Sunday, Feb. 16. Tickets can be purchased online at theartsatangelorias.com.

This week marked the beginning of the audition process for one of the next upcoming productions at Angeloria’s – “Bed, Breakfast, and Broadway.”

The Arts at Angeloria’s also offers summer camp programs, and pre-registration for returning campers begins on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Those interested in becoming a part of the Art at Angeloria’s family are encouraged to reach out to Holm via email, theartsatangelorias@gmail.com or by calling, (860) 426-9690.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@PlainvilleObserver.com.