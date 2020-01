A group of former Democratic town councilors gathered in the town hall last Friday as Southington Town Manager Mark Sciota recognized former town councilor John Barry “on behalf of a grateful town” for his 20 years of public service to the Town of Southington. Barry served from 1999 to 2019, first on the planning and zoning commission, with most of his service on the town council. From left, Sciota, Dawn Miceli, Barry, Art Secondo, David Zoni, and Anthony D’Angelo.

Photos by JOHN GORALSKI