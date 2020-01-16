Obituary: Ralph Joseph Sgrillo, 80

Ralph Joseph Sgrillo, 80, of Southington CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 just following an amazing Florida Keys vacation with his family. Born September 5, 1939 he was the son of the late Angelo Ralph and Henrietta Giammatteo Sgrillo.

Ralph was a 76th Army Band veteran; an accomplished musician. He loved marching around Paris with his clarinet in the 1960s, conducting his Cromwell High School band in the 1970s, and playing the bass guitar and drums in his 1980’s band “Quiet Fire”. He capped it off in the 1990s and 2000s by both conducting and playing in two symphonic orchestras and one jazz band.

Ralph was a fun loving, kind and caring man who would do anything for the love of his life, his surviving wife-Patricia Tarantino Sgrillo. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this past July. He took extreme pride in his two children, Gina Wrinn & Lori Cochrane and enjoyed a good cigar with his sons-in-law Dean and John. He adored his grandchildren Alexa & Rachel Wrinn and Brooke & Kamryn Cochrane.

Ralph’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. He loved taking naps, pasta, clams on the half shell – but they had to be small, dinner with his family, a good cribbage or setback game at his pool, and his pal Ella. Papa Ralph loved everything having to do with his grandchildren from softball and rugby games, to gymnastics meets and cheerleading competitions. He was there for it all!

Ralph is survived by his brother John and wife Patricia, Auntie Hope Colleto, Auntie Teresa Giammatteo & Auntie Sandy Giammatteo, many loving cousins and even more nieces and nephews. He is also survived by James Champagne, Robert and Susan Tarantino, Susan and Nelson Belanger, his in laws.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Freedom Service Dogs of America, https://freedomservicedogs.org/donate/.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com.