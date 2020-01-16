Obituary: Maria (Pompei) DeLagrave, 76

Maria (Pompei) DeLagrave, 76, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Hugh DeLagrave.

Maria was born in Waterbury on July 6, 1943, the daughter of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Pastore) Pompei. She had been employed as a customer service representative for the Bank of America. She was a member of the Junior Women’s Club and a lifelong member of St. Thomas Church and their choir. Maria was a founding member to the Southington Festival Choral. She loved to crochet and had made many items for her family and friends.

In addition to her husband Hugh, she is survived by her sons Peter DeLagrave and his wife Elaine Oliver of Delaware and Jerrod DeLagrave of Southington, her cherished grandchildren Jaycen, Jordan and Kaelyn. She also leaves her sister Peggy Ciervo of Southington and Daniel Pompei of Delaware and David Pompei of Savannah, GA as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January17th at 10 am at St. Thomas Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

