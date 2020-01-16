Obituary: Bruce Voisine, 64

Bruce Voisine, 64, of Southington, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Apple Valley Rehab in Plainville. He was predeceased by his most loving parents, Mary (Muszynski) Voisine and Leon J. Voisine.

Bruce was born on March 11, 1955, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Bruce was a member of many organizations and programs over the years, from childhood on into his senior years. In his youth, and well beyond, he was a member Southington ARC and participated in all their events, from bowling to the Special Olympics as well as their work program. The Department of Developmental Services also worked with Bruce most his life, providing advocacy and guidance always in the best interest of Bruce. They helped the family immensely and helped them to provide Bruce with the best care possible. He was an avid collector of watches, comic books, video games, wrestling figurines, and sports memorabilia. His childlike aura kept him youthful well into his adulthood. He loved being with his family and friends. He was a social butterfly, even as he became a senior, even with the Dementia; he was still a social butterfly. He spent his later years being well cared for by his niece, her husband and his two wonderful caregivers, Holly Castle and Stephanie Perry. His caregivers provided the ultimate care, giving him back his wings, allowing him to be the social butterfly he always was. From daily errands to dance parties, the girls kept Bruce busy in the community and active in SARC events. He won the hearts of many at Bread for Life where he enjoyed lunch with the girls Monday through Saturday. Anyone that has ever had the pleasure of meeting Bruce has been left with the memory of the most sweet, most kind-hearted soul. We will keep his memory alive in our hearts forever.

Bruce is survived by his niece, Lisa (Swenton) Guarda and husband Michael of Southington; his sister Linda Swenton and husband William of Bristol; his nephew Shayne Swenton of Sheila, ME; his great nieces, Jasmine, Shyanne, Jenna and Hope; his great nephew, Carter.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until the time of the service. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com