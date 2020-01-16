Obituary: Barbara A. (Stetak) Gheorghiu, 65

Barbara A. (Stetak) Gheorghiu, 65 of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the HCC at New Britain General surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Adriano Gheorghiu.

Born April 29, 1954 in Lorain, OH, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anne (Pysarchyk) Stetak. Barbara was the property manager for Carabetta Management Co., Meriden. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Kathy Calvi and husband Al of Meriden and a brother, Steve Stetak and wife Donna of Lorain, OH; two nephews, Stephen Stetak and partner Kevin and Benjamin Stetak and wife Nicole and their children, Cianna and Helena. She also leaves sisters-in-law, Susanna Gheorghiu, Valerio and Rosella Gheorghiu, Rita and Roberto Balestrieri, Angela Gheorghiu, Fabrizio and Carla Gheorghiu and Giorgio and Livia Gheorghiu. Barbara was also the aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a brother Thomas Stetak.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial calling hours will be prior to the mass from 9-10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; Helen & Henry Gray Center, c/o Fund Development Dept., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102-5037. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com