Budget: Superintendent asks for 3.11% increase for 2020-21 budget

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The superintendent of schools made his initial budget proposal presentation of the year during the Jan. 9 board of education meeting. For the 2020-21 school year, administration is proposing a $3,069,916 increase, or 3.11%, to the budget for a total operating budget of $101,623,445.

Superintendent Tim Connellan said he and school administration felt the proposal was “thoughtful and deliberate.”

“We have a dual responsibility: one to the local community, and one to the state, to initiate an education system,” said Connellan. “We have a statutory obligation to develop a budget that meets the needs of the school district.”

Connellan said the budget maintains and supports the most effective services that SPS offers and supports the implementation of innovative initiatives. It offers continuous incremental changes.

“Our community receives a great value for its investment in public schools,” he said. “School funds are used in an effective and efficient manner, to provide the type of quality learning experiences that families and community members have grown to expect and that are necessary for the economic wellbeing of our community.”

In the operating budget as a whole, regular education makes up for about 73% of the budget, special education accounts for almost 27% and major projects and equipment accounts for 0.5%.

A large chunk of the increase is coming from special education. The dollar increase to the budget can be broken down into three categories: regular education at 44% of the increase ($1.52 million), special education at 43% of the increase ($1.48 million) and major projects and equipment at 13% of the increase ($427,620).

Connellan said that in-district special education programs have been created or expanded, and that will save SPS money in the long run by keeping students within the district. Without these programs, a total of 41 students would be displaced from SPS. The average cost to the schools for one out-of-district placement, as reported in the budget request, is $130,200.

Salaries and benefits are a major component of the total budget. Salaries account for 61.2% and benefits account for 19.6%. Purchased services, such as cafeteria services and bus transportation, account for 14.6% of the budget. Those three categories alone make up for 95.5% of the total budget.

The budget proposal requests a number of new personnel including a world language teacher at the high school, a math specialist and a registered nurse for regular education. For special education, the budget requests another teacher at the high school and a psychologist. They also added nine full time equivalent (FTE) personnel to expand the special education program including a teacher, a board certified behavioral analyst, seven FTE applied behavior analysis therapists and a speech language pathologist.

Several major projects and equipment were included in the proposal. At the high school, the superintendent is requesting funds for a dividing wall, parking lot lighting, ceiling tile replacement and an office renovation. At Alta at the Pyne Center, several updates are needed including interior flooring, ceiling repairs and paint.

The superintendent’s proposal presentation included data from a recent enrollment analysis study from June 2019 conducted by Milone & MacBroom. From school year 2019-20 to year 2028-29, the elementary school population is expected to increase from 2,692 to 2,859.

Now that the superintendent has presented his budget, it will go before the board of finance for review on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the council chambers of the town hall.

The board of finance will hold a public hearing on both the BOE and town government budgets on Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at DePaolo Middle School, and will make any adjustments to the budget following that public hearing.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com.