Police blotter for the Jan. 17 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following incidents from Friday, Jan. 3 to Monday, Jan. 6:

Friday, Jan. 3

Jane Musgrove, 21, of 973 Allen Ave., Cheshire, was charged with greater than half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traveling too fast.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Salvatore Sanford, 69, of 2 Parkview Dr., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Salvatore Sanford, 69, of 2 Parkview Dr., Plantsville, was charged with violation of conditions of release.

Clayton Hutcherson, 26, of 208 Debbie Dr., Meriden, was charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault and second degree threatening.

Monday, Jan. 6