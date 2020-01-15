Listings, Police

Police blotter for the Jan. 17 edition

by  •  • 0 Comments

The Southington Police Department
69 Lazy Ln, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 378-1600

The Southington Police Department announced the following incidents from Friday, Jan. 3 to Monday, Jan. 6:

Friday, Jan. 3

  • Jane Musgrove, 21, of 973 Allen Ave., Cheshire, was charged with greater than half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traveling too fast.

Saturday, Jan. 4

  • Salvatore Sanford, 69, of 2 Parkview Dr., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Sunday, Jan. 5

  • Salvatore Sanford, 69, of 2 Parkview Dr., Plantsville, was charged with violation of conditions of release.
  • Clayton Hutcherson, 26, of 208 Debbie Dr., Meriden, was charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault and second degree threatening.

Monday, Jan. 6

  • Jamie Martindale, 21, of 8 East Fourth St., Mount Vernon, New York, was charged with second degree breach of peace and violation of protective order.
  • Jamie Martindale, 21, of 8 East Fourth St., Mount Vernon, New York, was charged with violation of protective order and interfering with officers.

Leave a Reply