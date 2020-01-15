Police blotter for the Jan. 17 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following incidents from Friday, Jan. 3 to Monday, Jan. 6:
Friday, Jan. 3
- Jane Musgrove, 21, of 973 Allen Ave., Cheshire, was charged with greater than half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traveling too fast.
Saturday, Jan. 4
- Salvatore Sanford, 69, of 2 Parkview Dr., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Sunday, Jan. 5
- Salvatore Sanford, 69, of 2 Parkview Dr., Plantsville, was charged with violation of conditions of release.
- Clayton Hutcherson, 26, of 208 Debbie Dr., Meriden, was charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault and second degree threatening.
Monday, Jan. 6
- Jamie Martindale, 21, of 8 East Fourth St., Mount Vernon, New York, was charged with second degree breach of peace and violation of protective order.
- Jamie Martindale, 21, of 8 East Fourth St., Mount Vernon, New York, was charged with violation of protective order and interfering with officers.