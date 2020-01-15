Perry sets sights on state senate

Southington resident and businessman Jack Perry, who previously announced he was exploring a run for the Connecticut state legislature, declared in a video that he will further explore a run for just the 16th senate district.

Perry, owner of HQ Dumpsters & Recycling, previously ran as an unaffiliated candidate for Town Council in 2017, losing a seat by 56 votes. Since announcing an exploratory committee in July of 2019, Perry has raised roughly $15,000 in grassroots donations from over 250 individuals. In initially announcing his exploratory, Perry declared that he has become a registered Democrat.

Perry intends to speak with the people of the 16th district over the next months before ultimately deciding whether to run for State Senate or not.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for all of your support in 2019 for my exploratory,” Perry said in the announcement video. “Connecticut is at a crossroads, and moments like this call for unique leaders.”

Perry talked about building his business up from nothing, and how that experience will help him in the senate.

“HQ Dumpsters & Recycling started with one customer, one garbage can, one truck, and one dream. I know the struggles businesses face every single day as we see industries leave our state for greater opportunities,” he said. “All this says to me is that we need leaders that aren’t politicians. We need leaders who are every-day people like you and me, trying to support ourselves and our family.”

The 16th senatorial district represents residents in Southington, Prospect, Wolcott and parts of Cheshire and Waterbury.

To follow along with Perry’s exploratory campaign, visit www.VoteJackPerry.com.