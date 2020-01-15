Lady Knight gymnasts are back: Big scores at first meets

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

While Southington gymnastics started out the season with a win against South Windsor, head coach Cassidy Chamberland said she didn’t see the Blue Knights at their best.

The team heard their coach loud and clear as she said they looked much better in their win over Farmington on Jan. 11.

“We were really happy we got a win right away to open the season,” Chamberland said. “It set the stage for us. Still, there were some mistakes that we made. But the girls really focused on correcting those mistakes heading into the second meet. They looked a lot better.”

Southington still had the higher scores in a 136.4-119 win over South Windsor. Natalie Reeves had the team high total score of 34.9 and scored an 8.5 or better in each event. Kat Drechsler came in next with 34.3 points, including 9.2 on the vault and 8.8 on the floor.

Kelly Perrotti also scored a 9.2 on the vault, while Elizabeth Beaulieu and Reeves each scored a nine.

It was the other events that the Blue Knights improved on in the meet against Farmington. The biggest change was on the bars. After mostly sevens in the first meet, some were able to score eights or better in the second.

Drechsler improved from a 7.6 to a 9.0 on the bars. She also jumped from an 8.7 on the beam in the first meet to 9.6 against Farmington. Drechsler had a total score of 36.8 in the second meet, the team high.

Perrotti’s score also jumped on the bars, from 7.8 to 8.1. She scored a total of 34.3 against the Indians. Reeves scored a total of 35.95, including 9.35 on the vault and 9.0 on the beam.

Chamberland said the team is very talented, even the players who are starting varsity for the first time. The head coach said the team will just have to continue to get better.

“We have had some players stand out who just joined the team this year,” Chamberland said. “For Kat, this is her first season on varsity. It has been great having her, as well as Kelly (Perrotti). Taylor, who is just a freshman, looks very good so far. We know the talent and the skill level are there for us. It is just a matter of improving every day.”

The Blue Knights competed at Conard on Tuesday. They will compete at Wethersfield on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at SDreher@SouthingtonObserver.com.