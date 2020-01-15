Hockey falls to WMRP

SPENCER DREHER

The way that Hall-Southington’s hockey season has gone so far has been pretty simple: when the Warrior Knights control possession of the puck, they can beat anyone. But if their opponent dominates possession, that is when things go wrong.

That showed in the Warrior Knights 4-0 loss to WMRP (8-0) on Jan. 8. WMRP outshot Hall-Southington 28-17 and was up 2-0 before the end of the first period.

Four different players scored for WMRP, including Chase Miller, Aaron Cholewa, Will McCarter, and Brody Davidson. Kevin Avery had two assists.

Noah Behrens-Gould was overwhelmed for most of the contest but held his own with 24 saves in the loss. The Warrior Knights are 1-2 when they allow three goals or more.

Hall-Southington still entered this weekend as the third ranked team in Division III, behind Sheehan and New Milford. The Warrior Knights hosted Housatonic Coop on Monday before they head to the University of Connecticut’s home rink on Saturday (Jan. 18) to take on EO Smith/Tolland at 7:30 p.m.

