Fire report for the Jan. 17 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents between Monday, Dec. 23 and Sunday, Dec. 29:

Monday, Dec. 23

8:59 a.m., 141 Dunham St., Public service

9:15 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Ring or jewelry removal

9:19 a.m., Berlin Street & Berkley Avenue, Vehicle accident

2:40 p.m., 970 South Main St., Building or structure weakened

4:07 p.m., 235 Queen St., EMS call

4:08 p.m., 32 Muir Ter., Assist police

4:31 p.m., 46 Skiview Dr., Medical assist

5:17 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Dispatched and cancelled

Tuesday, Dec. 24

8:09 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Dispatched and cancelled

3:49 p.m., 499 Berlin St., Smoke detector activation

5:11 p.m., 1207 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation

5:25 p.m., 44 Sheffield Pl., HazMat release investigation

6:04 p.m., 30 Darling St., Lock-out vehicle

6:04 p.m., 62 Kathryn Ln., Lock-out vehicle

11:05 p.m., 414 Buckland St., Medical assist

Wednesday, Dec. 25

5:41 a.m., 122 Peters Cir., Dispatched and cancelled

10:25 a.m., 31 Red Oak Dr., Smoke detector activation

954 p.m., 85 East Summer St., Vehicle accident

Thursday, Dec. 26

8:38 a.m., 34 Wilbur St., EMS call

8:45 a.m., 907 Sweetheart Path, EMS call

10:53 a.m., 65 Doe Meadow Ct., Carbon monoxide incident

11:38 a.m., 201 Woodruff St., Alarm system sounded

12:32 p.m., 23 Germania St., Assist police

2:00 p.m., 133 Dunham St., Public service

4:44 p.m., 271 Curtiss St., EMS call

5:09 p.m., I-691 Westbound & Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Smoke scare

Friday, Dec. 27

12:47 a.m., 22 Masthay Cir., Carbon monoxide incident

10:20 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, edical assist

10:46 a.m., 3 Rethal St., Public service

6:31 p.m., 826 Queen St., EMS call

Saturday, Dec. 28

3:26 a.m., 113 Oakland Rd., Vehicle accident

4:06 a.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Medical assist

10:22 a.m., 143 Winding Rdg., Water or steam leak

11:51 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival

8:27 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Dispatched and cancelled

10:32 p.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

10:53 p.m., 1783 Meriden Waterbury Tpk,, Citizen complaint

11:30 p.m., 272 Flanders St., Unauthorized burning

Sunday, Dec. 29