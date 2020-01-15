Chief Justice to speak at MLK event

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Connecticut Richard Robinson will speak to the topic of “Justice for All” at the 24th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service held at First Baptist Church of Southington on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. First Baptist Church of Southington is located at 581 Meriden Ave. This event is the only celebration of King in Southington.

Robinson has long served in the Connecticut judicial system in a variety of roles, since 2013 as a Justice of the Supreme Court, and was appointed Chief Justice in May 2018. He has also provided significant leadership to a number of state organizations, notably the Connecticut Council of the NAACP, the commission on human rights and responsibilities, and the judicial education committee.

“We look forward to hearing of his experiences and observations as one who continues to work toward ‘Justice for All’,” said Phyllis Wade, member of the church’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. committee.

Rev. Sharon Holt, pastor of First Baptist Church, will lead the service. The event will also honor two middle school students who have been chosen to receive Martin Luther King Jr. awards on the basis of their contributions to their school communities. Town and school officials have also been invited.

Special music for the worship service will be provided by the Spanish Community of Wallingford School of Music, directed by Evangeline Bourgeois and Les Marsh, First Baptist Church music director. A reception immediately follows the service.

For more info, call the church office at (860) 628-8121, visit www.firstbaptistsouthington.org, or check them out on Facebook.