Sloper Plunge set for Saturday, Jan. 18

The Southington-Cheshire Community YMCAs has announced the 15th annual Sloper Plunge is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m., at YMCA Camp Sloper at 1000 East St.

Hundreds of warm-hearted individuals from throughout the community are expected to “take the plunge” in to Sloper Pond’s chilly water in an effort to raise $50,000. The proceeds from this event provide financial assistance to send children and teens to day camp this summer.

“We eager are excited to be celebrating 15 years of plunging,” said SCCYMCA CEO Mark Pooler in a press release. “The Sloper Plunge season is truly the most wonderful time of year. The event has grown so much throughout the Southington and Cheshire communities and we’re excited to welcome back previous plungers, and new plungers, to jump into the chilly waters of Sloper Pond for a wonderful cause—to send kids to camp.”

The Sloper Plunge sends many youth to Camp Sloper in the summer.

“All children deserve the opportunity to experience the magic of camp in the summer,” said outdoor center director Justin Hubeny in a press release. “The Sloper Plunge gives children the opportunity to come to camp who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford to.”

The Sloper Plunge supports opportunities for children to attend YMCA Camp Sloper in Southington, YMCA Camp Quinnipiac in Cheshire and Naciwonki Summer Adventures held at the YMCA in Southington. As always, all funds from the Sloper Plunge will help local families access memorable summertime camp experiences. The funds raised in each town stay in that community to help the local families in need.

Over 15 teams from both communities comprised of hundreds of people from throughout the community are expected to take the plunge this year. The 2020 feature team is the Ben Was Here Foundation led by Christin and Jeff Buckley. Ben Was Here Inc. was founded in 2015 by the Buckleys after the loss of their son, Benjamin, to an asthma attack in 2014.

“Giving back to the local community is one of the biggest pieces of the mission for Ben Was Here Inc.,” said Christin Buckley in a press release. “We are very excited to be this year’s featured team and raise some funds for YMCA Camp Sloper.”

Other teams consist of local police and fire departments, the board of education, local businesses and restaurants, both the SHS and CHS football teams, town politicians and community groups from both Southington and Cheshire.

This year’s plunge is presented by Maximum Security.

To participate, visit www.sccymca.org/sloperplunge or contact Pooler at mpooler@sccymca.org in Southington or Doug Levens in Cheshire at dlevens@sccymca.org. Participants must be 18 or older by Jan. 18 and receive at least $100 in donations.

Contact Sarah Pelletier at spelletier@sccymca.org in Southington or Doug Levens at dlevens@sccymca.org in Cheshire for sponsorship opportunities.

To make a donation, visit www.sccymca.org/sloperplunge or mail a check to either the Southington Community YMCA or Cheshire Community YMCA. Write “Sloper Plunge” in the notes field on a check.