Obituary: Enrico Vittorio Castellano, 91

Enrico Vittorio Castellano, 91, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in Delray Beach FL.

Born June 9, 1928, in San Fili, Cosenza, Calabria, Italy, he was the youngest of six children born to Francesco and Antonietta (Noto) Castellano. Enrico liked to say that he had three lives. His first, in San Fili, is where he began his love of music, playing various instruments with his brothers in the municipal band or with a group of friends, calling themselves “Orchestrina Cocoricò.” San Fili is also where he met his wife Mirella (Cesario). Later, in central and northern Italy, Enrico proudly served as an officer in the Italian Army.

His second life began in Toronto Canada in 1954. There, he and Mirella were married. Shortly thereafter, the two entered the United States where Enrico worked in his brother Serafino’s Tailor Shop in New Rochelle, NY. He later lived and worked in Chicago at the Salerno Biscuit Company before settling in Plantsville, CT, where he and Mirella raised three children. Enrico worked as a Silk Screener for the Superior Electric Company in Bristol and also taught Italian in the Adult Education Program in Southington. He may be best remembered however as the Founder, Creator, and Voice of the Italian Melodies and Memories Radio Program, “Melodie e Ricordi” that broadcasts live every Sunday morning on AM 990 WNTY, as it has since Enrico started it on October 12, 1969. Over the years, Enrico was instrumental in bringing to the area well known musical entertainers as well as members of the clergy direct from Italy. He always enjoyed music, and with several friends, formed the Sorrento String Band and performed for weddings and anniversaries.

Upon his retirement, he traveled to warmer climates. Settling in Florida, he began what he called his third life. There, he married Nunziata (Nancy) Ricci Iacullo and enjoyed playing music in the Florida Mandolin Orchestra, shooting pool with friends at the Boynton Beach Senior Center, and serenading fellow residents at Symphony Assisted Living Center in Delray Beach.

Enrico was predeceased by his siblings Serafino, Francesco, Giovanni, Emma, and Enrichetta; and by his first wife, Mirella.

In addition to wife Nunziata (Nancy), he is survived by his and Mirella’s children and their spouses, Antonia and Lawrence Jardine, Robin and Christopher Moon, and Frank and Sayuki Castellano, all of Connecticut; his grandchildren, Cristina Jardine and her husband Jesse Caputo, Michael Jardine, Asami Castellano, and Pio Castellano; and his great-grandchildren, Bertram Caputo and Beatrix Caputo. He is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews in Connecticut, New York, Canada, and Italy.

He provided for his own arrangements through the Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home of Boca Raton, FL and his entombment at Boca Raton Mausoleum. The family invites those wishing to remember Enrico to a Mass in his name offered by the St Aloysius Choir on Sunday, January 19th, 10:30am, at St Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt Street, Plantsville. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Italian Radio Program PO Box 112 Plantsville CT 06479. For online condolences, kindly visit www.dignitymemorial.com