Obituary: Claire (Hoff) Salerno, 78

Claire (Hoff) Salerno, 78, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband of 49 years, Nicholas Salerno; 2 sons- Robert and his wife Dia Salerno of TX and Erik Salerno of Millbury; a grandchild Nayeli Salerno; 2 sisters- Carol Hass and Donna Hoff, Sister-In-Law Diane Hoff; a niece Lynn Hass; and 2 nephews David and Todd Hettlinger. She was predeceased by a brother John Hoff.

Claire was born in Meriden, CT, daughter of the late Robert and Lillie (Flatow) Hoff. She graduated from Southington High School. Right after high school she went to work for Southington Savings Bank until she retired. After retirement she moved to be with her son Robert while he completed his military service; from then on she referred to herself as a Senior Army Brat.

Claire loved serving her church; as a youth attending First Lutheran in Southington, CT, she was a Sunday School teacher and youth advisor. She also sang in the choir, she loved singing solos. As an adult she attended Zion Lutheran in Southington where she was co-chair of the youth group and she also sang in the choir until she could no longer sing. In Missouri she attended Faith Lutheran where she became involved in visiting shut-in members. In Texas she attended Immanuel Lutheran in Killeen, and in San Antonio she attended St. John’s Lutheran where she attended her first ladies retreat and family retreat. She faithfully wore her G.R.A.C.E. retreat bracelet until she had she had to take it off for medical reasons.

In 2016 she moved to Worcester and became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she felt at home with her Christian Brothers and Sisters until she was no longer to attend worship regularly. So she watched the service at home in the comfort of her recliner.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Southington, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire’s memory may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Television Ministry 73 Lancaster St. Worcester, MA 01609. Nordgren Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.nordgrenmemorialchapel.com