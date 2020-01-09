Police arrest second suspect in Burritt Street burglary

Shameek Allen, 22, of West Hartford turned himself in to Southington police on Tuesday, Jan. 7 on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The warrant stemmed from a Southington burglary in August 2019.

On the day of the burglary, a resident of Burritt Street returned home after walking his dog to find his front door open and an unknown male in his home. The male fled the home, and the resident discovered that his laptop and a backpack were missing.

A check of surveillance video at the homeowners and area residents allowed investigators to obtain images of two suspects and a Subaru Crosstrek connected to the burglary. Images were sent to area police departments, which led to the development Allen and a co conspirator, Shykeim Lewis as a suspects involved in this incident.

Allen was processed and charged with conspiracy to commit first degree burglary and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny. He was held pending a $350,000 bond and arrained in New Britain court on Jan. 7.

The co-conspirator, Shykeim Lewis, was arrested for his connection to this incident on Nov. 20, 2019.