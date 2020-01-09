Obituary: Oscar E. ‘Skip’ Larrivee, 76

Oscar E. “Skip” Larrivee, 76, of Southington passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was the husband of Constance Soltis-Larrivee.

Skip was born on Nov. 13, 1943 in Waterbury the son of the late Edward and Simonne (Lecomte) Larrivee. He was a US Marine and a proud Veteran of Vietnam. He was an active member of the Marine Corps League of Southington. Prior to his retirement he worked as a finance specialist for J. Thomas Honda and Chase Parkway Volvo- Subaru.

In addition to his wife Connie, he is survived by a son Jeffrey Larrivee and his wife Danielle of New Haven, a daughter Jennifer Larrivee of Waterbury and his lifelong friend Robert Shove of Wolcott. He was predeceased by a sister Patricia Teta.

Skip always had a passion for music. During his teen years he was the lead singer for a very poplar band called Skip and the Royals. He had a wonderful voice. His love of golf keep him on the course 5 days a week for many years with a special group of friends at East Mountain in Waterbury. Skip had a passion for classic cars and would often take his 1968 Buick Rivera to the local car shows. He met his wife while taking line dancing lessons. They became “regulars” at the Cadillac Ranch, where they were welcomed into the wonderful family of friends there. He always looked forward to dancing. Skip knew he was truly blessed by the love of family and friends. He will be missed by many.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 10-11am with a service at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior’s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KA 66675

