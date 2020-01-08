Police blotter for the Jan. 8 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Monday, Dec. 30:

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Mary Young, 32, of 17 Webster St., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Friday, Dec. 20

Jake Michael, 26, of 342 South St.. 2F, Bristol, was charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear.

Stephen Froberg, 39, of 36 Hill St., Southington, was charged with illegal operation of a vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, and failure to drive in proper lane.

Richard Angelillo, 54, of 330 Bristol St., #1, Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and interfering with an officer.

Ednamarie Castro Rodriguez, 20, of 70 Marion St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Glenda Mendoza, 34, of 26 Armistice St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Byron Haskins, 40, of 269 Edgemark Acre, Meriden, was charged with driving under the influence.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Heather Zelvis, 44, of 107 Rethal St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Lia Eileen Zelvis, 19, of 107 Rethal St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace and violation of a protective order.

Monday, Dec. 23

Efrain J Rivera, 29, of 50 North 3 rd St., Meriden, was charged with second degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.

St., Meriden, was charged with second degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace. Dylan Fournier, 20, of 85 Bristol St., Southington, was charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny.

Carmelo Velazquez, 45, of 33 Darling St., Apt. C, Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault on an elderly victim.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Charales Cianciola, 20, of 79 Alpine Dr., Plantsville, was charged with first degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.

Jolene Dinello, 53, of 35 Highland Ave., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

Anthony Ricardo, 24, of 17 Alder St., Bristol, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Carmelo Velazquez, 45, of 33 Darling St., Apt. C, Southington, was charged with violation of conditions of release.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Stephen Rosado, 32, of 6 Zwicks Farm Rd. Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, first degree reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, reckless driving, operating an unregistered vehicle, evading responsibility, and property damage.

Jessica Rillstone, 27, of 550 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Friday, Dec. 27

Keosha Harris, 28, of 237 Ridge Field St., Hartford, was charged with slow speed violation, failure to obey a stop sign, operating a vehicle without a license and driving under the influence.

Saturday, Dec. 28