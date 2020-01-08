Ice Hockey skates past 2 foes, win streak at 5

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

The loss to open the season is in the rearview mirror now as Hall-Southington ice hockey has won five straight games and have outscored their opponents in that stretch, 27-8.

The Warrior Knights entered the week in the No. 2 spot of the Division III rankings, trailing New Milford by a point. Their two victories last week have put them at the top of the Central Connecticut Conference as well.

Here is what happened:

Win over Enfield co-op

DEC. 30—Hall-South-ington and Enfield combined for 46 shots on goal but only one found the back of the net, and it took a while. With 51 seconds left in the overtime period, Christian Mohr fired a shot past Ryan Groshans of Enfield for the golden goal in a 1-0 victory.

Enfield outshot the Knights but Noah Behrens-Gould had a big day for the Warrior Knights, saving 25 shots in his first shutout victory of the season.

“Our defense has played very well,” head coach Brian Cannon said. “They have done a good job staying in their zone. They have done a better job at joining the play when it is the right thing to do.”

Sweeping Northeastern

JAN. 4—The Warrior-Knights completed the season sweep over Northeastern with a dominant 7-1 win on Jan. 4. They had already beaten Northeastern, 5-2, on Dec. 21.

The Warrior Knights were overwhelming offensively as they took 43 shots on goal, compared to 17 for Northeastern. Each goal was scored by a different player.

Cam Perez put Hall-Southington out in front in the first period as they went into the first intermission up 1-0. As is the case in most of their games so far, the offense really picked up the pace in the second and third periods.

The Warrior Knights scored six goals over the final two periods. Mohr scored again while Cody Brew, Duncan Hollander, Finn McHugh, Mason Woods, and James Lynch also scored.

Cannon said he is pleased with the offense but he said he doesn’t think the team has even scratched the surface of their potential.

“We have a foundation on our team that we just have to take it to the next level,” Cannon said. We have showed a few flashes of moving the puck better. We are getting a better rotation down low to open up some shots for us. But we are still picking up too many minor penalties. To me, we haven’t played to our potential and I don’t think the kids have figured that out yet. But we will get there.”

Now the Warrior Knights will face their true test in their upcoming schedule. While they have only matched up against Division III teams up to this point, they can gain some ground in the Division III standings with victories over Division II teams coming up.

They faced their true test this week when they took on WMRP, the only undefeated team in the CCC (7-0). EO Smith-Tolland, East Haven, and Daniel Hand are also Division II teams on Hall-Southington’s remaining schedule.

“We are starting a stretch going up against better competition so we got to be on top of our game,” Cannon said. “It starts right away with WMRP, who is one of the best in Division II. If we want to play up to the competition, we are going to have to be a fast-moving team and we have to move the puck around as much as we can.”

