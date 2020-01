Fire report for the Jan. 10 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 22:

Monday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

8:53 a.m., 556 Mulberry St., Alarm system activation

12:10 p.m., Main Street & Vermont Avenue, Vehicle accident

12:26 p.m., 72 Highwood Ave., Public service

1:19 p.m., 440 Old Turnpike Rd., Oil or other combustible liquid found

1:20 p.m., 495 Shuttle Meadow Dr., Lock-out vehicle

1:22 p.m., 16 Crestview Dr., Extrication of victim(s)

5:37 p.m., 300 Blue Hills Dr., EMS call

5:37 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

5:40 p.m., West Street & Executive Boulevard, Vehicle accident

7:43 p.m., 359 Pilgrim Ln., Smoke detector activation

9:30 p.m., 69 Vernondale Dr., Gas leak

Tuesday, Dec. 17

3:38 a.m., 462 Queen St., Alarm system activation

7:26 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

8:14 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

9:57 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:02 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:06 a.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident

12:37 p.m., I-84 Westbound, No incident found on arrival

2:07 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

4:08 p.m., 140 Summit Farms Rd., Assist invalid

5:01 p.m., 29 High St., Vehicle accident

5:13 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found

5:30 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, Dec. 18

8:53 a.m., 155 Oak St., HazMat release investigation

12:38 p.m., Canal Street and Burritt Street, Cancelled en route

12:43 p.m., Mulberry Street and South End Road, Vehicle accident

2:34 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Medical assist, EMS

3:34 p.m., 244 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation

5:54 p.m., 326 Main St., Vehicle accident

6:15 p.m., 130 Jude Ln., Smoke scare

6:34 p.m., 93 October Ln., Public service

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:21 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival

3:41 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Medical assist

5:17 p.m., Savage Street and Meriden Avenue, Vehicle accident

6:31 p.m., 500 Canal St.., Lock-out building

7:25 p.m., 122 Spring St., Lock-out

Friday, Dec. 20

4:41 p.m., 3 Darling St., Assist police

11:05 a.m., 600 Executive Blvd., Medical assist

11:20 a.m., 802 Old Turnpike Rd., Medical assist

11:41 a.m., 30 Prosperity Ct., Carbon monoxide detector

11:41 a.m., 570 Main St., Vehicle accident

11:50 a.m., 310 North Main St., Cover assignment

1:02 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

1:19 p.m., 582 South End Rd., Vehicle accident

1:24 p.m., 341 West St., Sprinkler activation

5:17 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

5:36 p.m., 37 Briar Ln., Medical assist

6:27 p.m., 570 Main St., EMS call

8:16 p.m., 42 West Main St., Alarm system activation

9:17 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Medical assist

9:24 p.m., 186 Deckert Dr., Medical assist

Saturday, Dec. 21

1:48 a.m., 3 Darling St., Medical assist

2:22 a.m., 19 Cedar Springs Cir., Medical assist

6:10 a.m., 191 Pondview Dr., Lock-in

6:27 a.m., 440 Copper Rdg., Detector activation

12:52 p.m., 112 Roaring Brook Dr., Assist police

1:47 p.m., 505N. Main St., Vehicle accident

2:32 p.m., 35 Darling St., HazMat release investigation

3:51 p.m., 655 Queen St., Lock-out building

Sunday, Dec. 22