Arts at Angeloria’s holding auditions for ‘Bed, Breakfast, and Broadway’

Auditions for The Arts at Angeloria’s production of “Bed, Breakfast, and Broadway” will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m., at The Arts at Angeloria’s is located at 223 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. in Southington.

According to The Arts at Angeloria’s, “Bed, Breakfast, and Broadway” chronicles a cast of actors rehearsing for their community theatre production, “You Only Die Twice.” Marge Cunningham (one of the available roles) is the author of the show, and runs a bed and breakfast that doubles as the community theater.

When she learns that a top Broadway producer is coming to town, she notifies the cast. In a classic case of mistaken identity, a vacationing couple appears at the bed and breakfast, and the cast believes them to the producer and his wife.

Interested actors will be able to audition for the roles of Marge Cunningham; John Cunningham, Marge’s husband, who plays the part of the butler in the performance. They can also try out for the role of Jack Hudson, in his late 20s to early 30s, he is an actor who wants to strike it big.

Other parts include Fred Atkins, a middle aged, actor who plays the part of a policeman in the performance. Sally Hendrick-son, in her late 20s, is currently a pre-med student, but her dream is to be an actress. Pat and Olivia O’Brian are the unsuspecting tourists. Patrick Olivier Bryant is the Broadway producer who is mistaken as the handyman, and Bob (or Bobbie) Oliver is the temporary custodial help.

Rehearsals will be held on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays beginning on Monday, Jan. 20, through Thursday, Jan. 30.

Afterwards, all rehearsals will be held on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays.

“Bed, Breakfast, and Broadway” will open on Friday, April 3, with two additional performances on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.

For more information, visit www.theartsatangelorias.com.