Southington man arrested after drunken incidents at two local bars

Police arrested Stephen Rosado, 32, of Southington, after an incident at Sliders Grill and Bar in Plantsville on Thursday, Dec. 26 and his subsequent drunk driving in the area.

Police were dispatched to Sliders at 1219 S. Main St. in Plantsville at approximately 7:14 p.m. after receiving a report about him yelling inside the bar, but Rosado had left the bar by the time police arrived.

The investigation revealed that, as Rosado left Sliders, he drove along the sidewalk and almost struck two pedestrians before striking some bushes on the property and fleeing the scene.

During their investigation, police received a call from Sam the Clam’s at 1303 Meriden Waterbury Rd. in Southington that Rosado was causing a disturbance at that bar. When officers arrived, they found Rosado in the parking lot, approaching his vehicle, which matched the description of the one seen leaving Sliders. Police reported that Rosado appeared to be intoxicated and they identified him as the suspect for both incidents. It was also discovered that his vehicle was not registered.

Rosado was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading responsibility, reckless driving, third degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, failure to drive in the proper lane, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was held on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in New Britain court on Dec. 27.