Police investigate car fire; arsonist caught on video

The Southington Police Department is investigating a vehicle fire on Hart Street, and they are hoping that a home surveillance video will help identify the suspect.

On Sunday, Dec. 29, at 4:42 a.m., Southington police, along with the Southington Fire Department, responded to a report of a vehicle on fire at 325 Hart St. Fire fighters were able to extinguish the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the home’s surveillance system showed a person approach the front door of the residence with what appears to be a water bottle type receptacle. The suspect is seen pouring a liquid in various areas between the front door of the home and the vehicle and then pouring the liquid onto the vehicle, which he then set on fire. As the vehicle became engulfed in flames, the suspect then left the camera’s view in an easterly direction.

Police are investigating this incident and working to obtain any video footage that may be available in the area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. James Armack at (860) 378-1649