Obituary: Tyler Paul Chamberland, 29

Tyler Paul Chamberland, 29, of Southington, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 26th, 2019 at home.

He was born on May 3rd, 1990, in New Britain, the son of Paul and Paula (Colella) Chamberland of Southington. He graduated from SHS and received his BS degree in Business Management and also marketing. He was employed as an Ironworker by United Steel Co. in East Hartford and loved his job. Tyler enjoyed playing football, basketball, and softball, he was an avid Redskins and Redsox fan, but God and family were most important to him. Tyler had a heart of gold.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother Beau Chamberland and his fiancée Sarah Greenleaf of Plainville and his sister Cassidy Chamberland of Southington, his cherished niece and nephew Avery and Cole Chamberland as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Joseph and Concetta Colella and his paternal grandparents Warren and Lorraine Chamberland. He will be dearly missed by all family and friends who knew him including the family dog Jaxson.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31st at 10:30 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 296 New Britain Ave. Newington, Ct. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Monday, Dec. 30th at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. From 5-8 pm.

