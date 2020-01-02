Obituary: John P. Bak Sr., 80

John P. Bak Sr., 80, of Southington, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at New Britain General. He was the husband of Elizabeth Bak.

He was born Sept. 24, 1939 in New Britain, the son of the late John and Josephine (Meder) Bak. John was in the manufacturing industry for over 50 years, serving as a vice president. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, John P. Bak Jr. of Southington, Donna Bak-Skinner (Rick) of Bristol, Karen Dirck (Michael) of Southington and Michael Bak of Southington, his grandchildren, Sarah and Rachel Dirck and Matthew and Emily Skinner. He also leaves his brothers, Paul Bak of Southington and Thomas Bak of Plainville. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Andrea Bak.

John was a collector of antique cars, specifically Fords for much of his life.

A Mass and Burial will be held at later date at St. Thomas Church and St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be this Sunday 2-4 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The American Heart Assoc.