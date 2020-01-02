Obituary: Charles D. Hilton, 78

Charles D. Hilton, 78, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday December 19, 2019.

Charles was born on April 7, 1941 in North Charleston South Carolina. He was the son of the late James and Mattie (Berry-Seals) Hilton. He was a graduate of South Carolina State University, served honorably as a Captain in the US Air Force and while a resident of CA practiced workers compensation law. He is a retiree of Crompton-Knowles (Uniroyal Chemical) where he worked as the Employee Relations Manager. A job he loved and was able to touch many lives. He was an avid volunteer in part, serving as the President of the Board of Directors for the Visiting Nursing Association of Central CT from 1991-2002, then again from 2005 – 2011; the President of the National Exchange Club Southington, CT Chapter in 1995 and on the Board of Directors of Granville Academy in Waterbury, CT in 1998. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Southington who also loved gardening, reading, science, science fiction, going to his grandchildren’s games and events, attending his God-daughters events, drawing, football, riding his tractor, writing and playing with his grand-dog ZuZu.

Charles’ most favorite roles of all were as husband to his devoted and loving wife of 54 years Annie (Gene) Hilton (Gray) and beloved father to his daughters Cheryl Hilton-Campbell (Howard Campbell) of Southington, CT and Laurie Hilton-Dinkins (Bronzell Dinkins) of Newington, CT. He was the absolute best grandpa to Jared Campbell, Simone Dinkins and Trent Campbell.

In addition to his wife and daughters he leaves to cherish his memory his brothers, Amos Hilton (Norma)(CA), James Hilton (Sallie) (SC), Alphonso Hilton (Bertha) (NY), Welborn Hilton (Shannon) (SC), Louis Hilton (SC) and Frederick Hilton (SC). His sisters, Loretta Brown (SC) and Barbara Hitch (Gerald) (CO) and a host of nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved cousins Harla and Burt Forrest and his God-daughter Kolby Forrest. He is predeceased by his siblings Samuel Hilton, Isabell Barnes, Maude Buggs, Mattie Dorsey, Marguerite Motely and David Hilton.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave Southington, CT. The calling hour is from 10 AM – 11 AM at the church.

DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. North Main St is assisting with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com