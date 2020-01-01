Fire, Listings

Fire report for the Jan. 3 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 15:

Monday, Dec. 9

  • 3:29 a.m., 383 Lakeview Dr., Medical assist
  • 5:47 a.m., 36 Thunderbird Dr., Alarm system activated
  • 8:01 a.m., 15 Wolcott St., Smoke detector activated
  • 12:22 p.m., 1000 East St., Alarm system sounded
  • 1:32 p.m., 48 Craig Ave., Public service
  • 2:37 p.m., 201 West Queen St., Extinguishing system activation
  • 2:39 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby
  • 2:48 p.m., 1000 East St., Smoke detector activated
  • 2:59 p.m., 1 Della Bitta Dr., Vehicle accident
  • 3:35 p.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Alarm system activation
  • 5:11 p.m., Spring Street and West Street, Vehicle accident
  • 6:25 p.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Alarm system activation
  • 6:29 p.m., 37 West Center St., Good intent call
  • 6:37 p.m., Flanders Street and North Main Street, Vehicle accident
  • 6:49 p.m., Summer Street and Knowles Avenue, HazMat release investigation
  • 7:52 p.m., West Street and Corporate Drive, Vehicle accident
  • 8:29 p.m., 92 Lady Slipper Lane, Carbon monoxide incident
  • 8:33 p.m., 38 Kathryn Ln., Overheated motor

Tuesday, Dec. 10

  • 1:31 a.m., 58 Mulberry St., Assist invalid
  • 10:27 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Smoke scare
  • 10:57 a.m., 15 Wolcott St., Smoke detector activation
  • 11:08 a.m., 37 Briar Ln., Assist invalid
  • 12:30 p.m., 108 Norton St., Public service
  • 2:10 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 2:13 p.m., 408 Main St., Passenger vehicle fire
  • 2:25 p.m., 180 Hart St., Water evacuation
  • 4:58 p.m., 136 Orchard Hill Dr., Building fire
  • 7:08 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Dispatched & cancelled

Wednesday, Dec. 11

  • 9:12 a.m., I-691 Westbound, Dispatched & cancelled
  • 10:10 a.m., 246 Summer St., Public service
  • 12:47 p.m., 123 Norton St., Public service
  • 2:48 p.m., 1978 West St.. Dispatched and cancelled
  • 7:35 p.m. ,226 West Pines Dr., Smoke detector activation

Thursday, Dec. 12

  • 8:01 a.m., 839 Queen St., Smoke scare
  • 8:43 a.m., 500 Pleasant St., Dispatched & cancelled
  • 9:33 a.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr, Alarm system activation
  • 12:50 p.m., 60 Birmingham Dr., Public service
  • 2:27 p.m., 25 Cedar Springs Cir., CO detector activation
  • 3:43 p.m., 501 Ridgewood Rd., Lock-out vehicle
  • 4:16 p.m., 25 Cedar Springs Cir., Public service

Friday, Dec. 13

  • 7:14 a.m., 778 West St., Vehicle accident
  • 9:07 a.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident
  • 9:52 a.m., West Center Street, Oil or other combustible liquid
  • 10:20 a.m., 361 Annelise Ave., Smoke detector activation
  • 1:23 p.m., 43 Academy St.. EMS call
  • 1:45 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment
  • 4:00 p.m., 25 Cedar Springs Cir., Public service
  • 4:28 p.m., 38 South Rd., Good intent call
  • 5:51 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
  • 6:24 p.m., 37 Faye Ln., Carbon monoxide incident
  • 7:29 p.m., 1615 West St., Vehicle accident

Saturday, Dec. 14

  • 10:33 a.m., 1000 East St., Alarm system sounded

Sunday, Dec. 15

  • 1:47 a.m., 35 Clark St., Vehicle accident
  • 8:42 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 1:38 p.m., 328 Curtiss St., Dispatched & cancelled
  • 7:21 p.m., 12 Red Oak Dr., Carbon monoxide detector activated

