Fire report for the Jan. 3 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 15:

Monday, Dec. 9

3:29 a.m., 383 Lakeview Dr., Medical assist

5:47 a.m., 36 Thunderbird Dr., Alarm system activated

8:01 a.m., 15 Wolcott St., Smoke detector activated

12:22 p.m., 1000 East St., Alarm system sounded

1:32 p.m., 48 Craig Ave., Public service

2:37 p.m., 201 West Queen St., Extinguishing system activation

2:39 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby

2:48 p.m., 1000 East St., Smoke detector activated

2:59 p.m., 1 Della Bitta Dr., Vehicle accident

3:35 p.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Alarm system activation

5:11 p.m., Spring Street and West Street, Vehicle accident

6:25 p.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Alarm system activation

6:29 p.m., 37 West Center St., Good intent call

6:37 p.m., Flanders Street and North Main Street, Vehicle accident

6:49 p.m., Summer Street and Knowles Avenue, HazMat release investigation

7:52 p.m., West Street and Corporate Drive, Vehicle accident

8:29 p.m., 92 Lady Slipper Lane, Carbon monoxide incident

8:33 p.m., 38 Kathryn Ln., Overheated motor

Tuesday, Dec. 10

1:31 a.m., 58 Mulberry St., Assist invalid

10:27 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Smoke scare

10:57 a.m., 15 Wolcott St., Smoke detector activation

11:08 a.m., 37 Briar Ln., Assist invalid

12:30 p.m., 108 Norton St., Public service

2:10 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

2:13 p.m., 408 Main St., Passenger vehicle fire

2:25 p.m., 180 Hart St., Water evacuation

4:58 p.m., 136 Orchard Hill Dr., Building fire

7:08 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Dispatched & cancelled

Wednesday, Dec. 11

9:12 a.m., I-691 Westbound, Dispatched & cancelled

10:10 a.m., 246 Summer St., Public service

12:47 p.m., 123 Norton St., Public service

2:48 p.m., 1978 West St.. Dispatched and cancelled

7:35 p.m. ,226 West Pines Dr., Smoke detector activation

Thursday, Dec. 12

8:01 a.m., 839 Queen St., Smoke scare

8:43 a.m., 500 Pleasant St., Dispatched & cancelled

9:33 a.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr, Alarm system activation

12:50 p.m., 60 Birmingham Dr., Public service

2:27 p.m., 25 Cedar Springs Cir., CO detector activation

3:43 p.m., 501 Ridgewood Rd., Lock-out vehicle

4:16 p.m., 25 Cedar Springs Cir., Public service

Friday, Dec. 13

7:14 a.m., 778 West St., Vehicle accident

9:07 a.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

9:52 a.m., West Center Street, Oil or other combustible liquid

10:20 a.m., 361 Annelise Ave., Smoke detector activation

1:23 p.m., 43 Academy St.. EMS call

1:45 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment

4:00 p.m., 25 Cedar Springs Cir., Public service

4:28 p.m., 38 South Rd., Good intent call

5:51 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

6:24 p.m., 37 Faye Ln., Carbon monoxide incident

7:29 p.m., 1615 West St., Vehicle accident

Saturday, Dec. 14

10:33 a.m., 1000 East St., Alarm system sounded

Sunday, Dec. 15