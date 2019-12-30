Warrior-Knights hold off late pressure, win twice

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

After a tough overtime loss to begin the season, Hall-Southington boys ice hockey has now scored at least five goals in three straight games to improve to 3-1 on the season. Their most recent win over Tri-Town avenged their 3-2 loss on Dec. 16.

In each game, Hall-Southington jumped out to a big lead and had to hold on to it over the final two periods. Here is what happened:

Win over Northeastern

DEC. 21—Hall-Southington scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the contest on the way to a 5-2 victory over Northeastern.

After being down 3-1 after the first intermission, Northeastern came out with much more intensity in the second period. However, Hall-Southington was able to match Northeastern’s goal in the period to hold on to the two-score lead.

“I think it was a much closer game than it looked,” head coach Brian Cannon said. “We dominated in the first period but Northeastern came out much stronger in the second period. To me, the game was about even but we were higher in the goal-scoring.”

Duncan Hollander led the Warrior Knights with two goals and two assists. Hudson Hollander, Sean Roach, and Cody Brew added the other goals while Cam Perez had two assists.

Redemption vs. Tri-Town

DEC. 23—Tri-Town outscored Hall-Southington 3-1 in the third period but the Warrior Knights barely held on, 5-4, to redeem their overtime loss in the season opener.

Hall-Southington had a 4-1 lead at the second intermission, but penalties allowed Tri-Town allowed to climb back into it. The Warrior Knights had eight total penalties in the game.

“We were up 4-1 and almost gave it away,” Cannon said. “We put ourselves in jeopardy and let them back in the game. We ended the game with someone in the penalty box and it almost killed us. We started out strong but we have to work on finishing strong.”

A late goal by Jake Beaudoin was the difference-maker to give the Warrior Knights the win. Duncan Hollander scored in his third consecutive game while Cody Brew scored in his second straight game.

Christian Mohr was the only Warrior Knight with two goals. Roach recorded three assists in the win.

“Sean Roach had a very productive week,” Cannon said. “The Hollander brothers also were a big factor in each game this week. They are doing a lot of good things for us.”

Eleven different players have already recorded a goal for Hall-Southington through the first four games. Cannon said he likes when the scoring is spread around.

“We have had a number of players score their first career varsity goal,” Cannon said. “Our scoring has been very well spread out. I am always happy when the scoring is diversified because we can play a fourth line and we can score with more frequency. Our players are very good with the puck. Our issue so far has been playing off the puck.”

Hall-Southington travelled to Enfield-E. Granby-Stafford on Monday and they will travel to Northeastern in a rematch tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. The Warrior Knights return home on Jan. 8 against WMRP.

