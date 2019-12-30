Girls Basketball rebounds from loss to Hall, win 2 out of 3

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

After two dominating victories in which they outscored their opponents 94-29, Southington girls basketball was tested for the first time when they traveled to Hall on Dec. 20. Hall used a big second half run to take over and eventually come away with the 49-42 win.

It was rough defensive performance in the second half, but the Blue Knights’ defense responded in their next game against Capital Prep at the Wolcott high school holiday tournament as they won 59-39.

Southington holds a 3-1 record heading into the new year. Here is what happened last week:

Defense stops Spartans

DEC. 20—Southington allowed more than two points in just one of four quarters on their way to a 54-11 win over Maloney. The Knights held a 31-2 lead at halftime and didn’t allow Maloney to score their 10th point until the fourth quarter.

Brianna Harris led Southington with eight points on 4-11 shooting and five rebounds. She also chipped in with two assists.

Livvy Pizzitola had seven points, including a three-pointer, four rebounds, and seven steals. Allison Carr had six points and eight steals while Kelley Marshall also added six points.

First loss comes at Hall

DEC. 23—It was a tale of two halves at Hall high school on Dec. 23. A 10-2 run in the second quarter gave Southington a 22-10 halftime lead.

While the second half almost entirely belonged to Hall, the Lady Knights were clinging to a 42-39 lead with two minutes left in the game. The Warriors finished the game on a 10-0 run to make the epic comeback win.

Southington had a 27-12 lead midway through the third quarter but Hall cut their deficit to six before the start of the fourth. The Lady Knights were outscored 23-10 in the fourth quarter.

Pizzitola scored a three-pointer in her second straight game as she led Southington with 11 points. She also had four steals, three rebounds, and three assists.

Marshall finished with 10 points and a team-leading five steals. Carr added nine points to go with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Head coach Howie Hewitt said it was a tough loss but it is a game that the team will put behind them quickly.

“I don’t really think you can take too much away from a loss,” Hewitt said. “It was a tough loss but when you learn too much from a loss, then you are learning how to lose. You can get something out of it every time you go out there. We are evaluating ourselves after each game whether we win or lose.”

Girls best Capital Prep

DEC. 26—Southington was able to forget about the loss to Hall quickly as they took down Capital Prep in the first round of a four-team holiday tournament at Wolcott high school.

The Knights were up 19-6 after the first quarter and never looked back as they held a 36-17 halftime lead. Their full-court press presented problems to Capital Prep throughout and led to easy baskets off of turnovers.

“We played very well today,” Hewitt said after the win over Capital Prep. “We didn’t know too much about them but we felt we could press them and the kids did a great job. It is still a work in progress but we are definitely getting there.”

Southington had two players score in double digits for the first time this season. Carr led the way with 13 points while Harris added 11. Carr and Harris also each had three steals.

Pizzitola scored nine points to go with six rebounds while Megan Mikosz had eight points and three rebounds.

“This was our best night shooting the basketball so far,” Hewitt said. “All of our girls can run and catch. We are getting out to these big leads and teams are having to chase us. Kelley (Marshall) probably played her best game so far. Megan (Mikosz) came off the bench for us and did some nice things. We were working with a 10-person rotation tonight and that is what we want to do. We want to keep coming at you with fresh bodies.”

Southington defeated the host, Wolcott, 49-19, in the final of the tournament last Friday.

The Lady Knights return to CCC action tonight in the start of a three-game homestand when they host South Windsor at 6:45 p.m. Their home stand continues Monday against Conard at 6:45 p.m. and then Thursday against Simsbury at 6:45 p.m.

