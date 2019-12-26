Obituary: Jayne Rose (Chojnowski) Baczewski, 63

Jayne Rose (Chojnowski) Baczewski, 63, of Southington passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Baczewski.

She was born on May 31, 1956 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anne (Ludko) Chojnowski. Jayne was an X-Ray Technician locally in Southington and Bristol Hospital. She was an avid beach goer, gardener, artist, and always in pursuit of the best deals! Her favorite pastime was spending time on the CT shoreline with her family and dogs.

In addition to her husband Joe she leaves two sons Joseph Baczewski (Cynthia) and Robert Baczewski (Andrew), as well as two cherished grandchildren Ziggy and Hannah. Jayne is also survived by sister Ellen Harris, a niece, and several nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 9-11:30 am with a Service at 11:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Glioblastoma Foundation in her name.

