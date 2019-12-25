Police blotter for the Dec. 27 edition

The Southington Police announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Dec. 11 to Thursday, Dec. 19:

Thursday, Dec. 12

Don Ubertalli, 84, of 86 Clearview Ct., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct, second degree threatening and violation of protective order.

Friday, Dec. 13

Jamael Skeete, 35, of 298 Palisado Ave., Winsor, was charged with interfering with officers, second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment and second degree strangulation.

35, of 298 Palisado Ave., Winsor, was charged with interfering with officers, second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment and second degree strangulation. Steven Flood, 28, of 148 Deckert Dr., Plantsville, was charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with officers and simple trespass.

28, of 148 Deckert Dr., Plantsville, was charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with officers and simple trespass. Joseph Palazzo, 51, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was charged with violation of protective order.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Richard Marchese, 41, of 76 Stuart Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

41, of 76 Stuart Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace. Michelle Marchese, 38, of 76 Stuart Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Monday, Dec. 16

Aerial Lindsay, 19, of 169 Clarence St., Torrington, was charged with second degree burglary, second degree conspiracy to commit burglary, third degree larceny, and third degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Raymond Cuevas, 24, of 34 Mill St., Meriden, was charged with second degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

24, of 34 Mill St., Meriden, was charged with second degree assault and second degree breach of peace. Aaron Bengston, 40, of 84 Parkview Dr., Plantsville, was charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief and sixth degree larceny.

Thursday, Dec. 19