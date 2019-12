Fire report for the Dec. 27 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents between Monday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Dec. 1:

Monday, Nov. 25

9:07 a.m., 778 West St., Removal of victims

9:31 a.m., 625 Queen St., Dispatched & cancelled

9:52 a.m., 15 Steeple Chase Dr., Service call

5:14 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

Tuesday, Nov. 26

2:40 a.m., 104 Rockwood Dr., Carbon monoxide incident

1:05 p.m., 402 Pattonwood Dr., Water or steam leak

6:29 p.m., 580 Mount Vernon Rd., Public service

Wednesday, Nov. 27

8:45 a.m., 359 Berlin St., Alarm system activation

9:25 a.m., 37 Briar Ln., Medical assist

1:49 p.m., 131 West Center St., Lock-out building

Thursday, Nov. 28

12:42 a.m., West Street and Jude Lane, Vehicle accident

1:33 a.m., Newell Street and West Queen Street, Vehicle accident

6:32 a.m., Hobart Street and Rosalyn Drive, Vehicle accident

8:55 a.m., 420 Queen Street, Alarm system sounded

3:28 p.m., 900 South Main St., CO detector activated

5:49 p.m., 106 Dawn Ln., Chimney or flue fire

6:03 p.m., 316 Old Turnpike Rd., Medical assist

6:57 p.m., 366 South End Rd., Vehicle accident

Friday, Nov. 29

10:36 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

5:42 p.m., 802 Old Turnpike Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical

7:29 p.m., 1678 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Biological hazard

Saturday, Nov. 30

8:52 a.m., 724 Queen St., HazMat release investigation

11:50 a.m., 60 Round Hill Rd., Dispatched & cancelled

11:53 a.m., 26 South Center St., EMS call

Sunday, Dec. 1

2:21 a.m., 682 Queen St., Passenger vehicle fire

9:46 a.m., 1025 Savage St., Arcing, shorted electrical

11:02 a.m., 300 Woodruff St., Smoke detector activation

11:44 a.m., 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system activation

12:07 p.m., 420 Queen St., Dispatched & cancelled

1:43 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Gas leak