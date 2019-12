Entertainment listings for the Dec. 27 edition

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

BRISTOL

DINNER WITH THE MEDIUM. 6 to 9:30 p.m., at Delish Lounge. 12 E Main St., Bristol. Tickets at delishlounge.com.

‘LOVE SWITCH’. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol. $5 tickets.

SOUTHINGTON

‘MATEO MACIAS’. 6 to 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frog, 129 Center St., Southington.

‘LEE-ANN LOVELACE AND GEORGE LESIW’. 5 to 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘TIMMY MAIA BAND’. 8:30 to 11:45 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

OTHER

‘THE Z3’. 9 p.m., at Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. $7 in advance, $10 at door tickets at eventbrite.com. 21+.

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

BRISTOL

‘THE DEADHEADS’. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

‘JIM PELLETIER’. 7 to 10 p.m., at Delish Lounge, 12 E Main St., Bristol. All Ages.

‘INTERGELATIC KEGGER’. 7:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol.

‘HARRY POTTER YULE BALL’ CELEBRATION. 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘MIKE COLLINS ACOUSTIC DUO’. 5 to 5:30 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘RUDE BOYZ’. 7:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

‘ONE TIME WEEKEND & NIKITA’ DOUBLE HEADER. 9 p.m., at Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Harford. $7 in advance, $10 at door, tickets at eventbrite.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

BRISTOL

‘INTO THE ATLANTIC’. 6 to 10 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol. $16 at the door, $13 tickets online at aftonshows.com.

MONDAY, DEC. 30

OTHER

‘MONDAY NIGHT JAZZ FEAT. HARTFORD JAZZ ORCHESTRA’. 8 to 10 p.m., at Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford.

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

BRISTOL

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH. 9 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St.

NEW YEAR’S AT THE CAROUSEL MUSEUM. 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $40 tickets. RSVP at www.thecarouselmuseum.org or call 860-585-5411.

SOUTHINGTON

‘SPIRIT SHAKER’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. $10 tickets at crystalbees.com. All Ages.

OTHER

‘SHAKEDOWN NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION’. 9 p.m., at Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. $10 in advance, $12 at door, tickets at eventbrite.com. All Ages.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1

SOUTHINGTON

NEW YEARS DAY BRUNCH. 9 a.m., at Jerzie Joe’s Sports Bar and Grill, 202 Newell St., Southington.

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

SOUTHINGTON

‘ERIN GIBNEY’. 8 to 11 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk, Milldale.

OTHER

TRIVIA NIGHT. 7 to 9 p.m., at Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. Free to play.

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

SOUTHINGTON

‘SOUL SOUND REVUE’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. $10 tickets at crystalbees.com.

‘BOBBY WHEELER’. 5 to 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk, Milldale.

‘PULSE’. 9 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk, Milldale.

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

SOUTHINGTON

‘WICKED GYPSIES’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. $10 tickets at crystalbees.com.

‘MATEO DEL MACIAS’. 5 to 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk, Milldale.

‘THE POP ROCKS’ TOTALLY AWESOME 80S. 9 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk, Milldale.

OTHER

‘LEGALIZED AND GREENHOUSE’. 9 p.m., at Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. $7 in advance, $10 at door, tickets at eventbrite.com. 21+.

‘SALUTE TO VIENNA’ NEW YEAR’S CONCERT. 2:30 p.m., at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets at bushnell.org.

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

SOUTHINGTON

‘NIGHT CAP’. 7 to 10 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

OTHER

‘BOOYAH!’ FREE FUNK WEDNESDAY. 9:30 p.m., at Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford.

THURSDAY, JAN. 9

PLAINVILLE

‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ SCREENING. 1 p.m., at Plainville Public Library, 56 E Main St., Plainville.

FRIDAY, JAN. 10

SOUTHINGTON

‘LB3 & FRIENDS’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. $10 tickets at crystalbees.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 11

PLAINVILLE

‘COMEDY NIGHT’ TO BENEFIT PROJECT GRADUATION. 7 p.m. at Post 574 Plainville Veterans of Foreign Wars, 7 Northwest Drive, Plainville. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Contact Inna Masco, (860) 205-9911.

SOUTHINGTON

‘COWBOY – KID ROCK TRIBUTE’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

PLAINVILLE

‘ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD’ SCREENING. 6 p.m., at Plainville Public Library, 56 E Main St., Plainville.

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

SOUTHINGTON

‘THE PETTY CROWES’ TRIBUTE TO THE BLACK CROWES AND TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. $5 tickets at crystalbees.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 18

SOUTHINGTON

‘VYNTYGE SKYNYRD’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. $10 tickets at crystalbees.com.

FRIDAY, JAN. 24

SOUTHINGTON

‘SATISFACTION’ ROLLING STONES TRIBUTE SHOW. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. $10 tickets at crystalbees.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

PLAINVILLE

‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ SCREENING. 1:30 p.m., at Plainville Public Library, 56 E Main St., Plainville.

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

SOUTHINGTON

‘AIRLOOMS’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington.