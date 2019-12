Danica Del Giudice plays with Clementine, a Bradley Mountain Farm goat, during last Friday’s reindeer games program. Children were able to dress up goats as their favorite members of Santa’s sleigh team. Participants were able to feed the goats, hear stories by the fire, play games, and other holiday things. Our only question was, did they let Rudolph play some of those reindeer games? (Of course they did.)

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI