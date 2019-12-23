Ice Hockey splits opening week

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

After a gut-wrenching overtime loss to Tri-Town in the season opener on Dec. 16, Hall-Southington boys ice hockey responded strongly two days later with a 9-1 win over Suffield-Granby-Windsor Locks.

It was the first time the Warrior Knights scored nine goals in a game since defeating Northeastern, 9-1, on Dec. 27 of 2017. Nine different players have already scored a goal and recorded an assist for Hall-Southington in their first two games.

Overtime Loss to Tri-Town

DEC. 16—It looked like it was going to be a scoreless first period in both teams’ season opener, but Hall-Southington started the scoring with thirty seconds left in the period. Duncan Hollander found Cam Perez just in front of the blue line and Perez fired a deep shot past the goalie for a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period belonged to Tri-Town. Hall-Southington tried to fight through three two-minute penalties in the period but allowed their first goal to Eddie Lundy with eight minutes left.

The Warrior Knights received a two-minute power play with 2:13 left in the period, but Noah Hale of Tri-Town broke away with a loose puck and scored with 50 seconds left to take the 2-1 second intermission lead.

Hall-Southington went on the offensive in the third period with the one-goal deficit, and finally broke through with 3:10 left in regulation on a Drew Nafis goal, with Hollander and Perez getting the assist. Both teams held each other scoreless until overtime.

The comeback attempt was short-lived for the Warrior Knights, as Tri-Town scored the golden goal just 43 seconds into overtime for the 3-2 win.

“As the game went on, I thought we looked better,” head coach Brian Cannon said after the loss. “I thought our defensive zone looked better than in our scrimmages last week. We started to do a better job moving the puck up the ice. We had our share of shots. All in all, we have some stuff to tighten up but it was a good game.”

Lop-sided victory over SGWL (Dec. 18)

After going into the first intermission down 1-0, Hall-Southington outscored SGWL 9-0 in the final two periods to pick up their first victory of the season. The Warrior Knights scored five in the second and four more in the third.

Sean Roach was one of two players for Hall-Southington to score multiple goals, recording both of his in the second. Roach also had an assist. Matt Ganey was the other Warrior Knight with two goals, scoring with 30 seconds left in the second and once again in the third.

Christian Mohr, Finn McHugh, Marco Fusciello, Hudson Hollander, and Duncan Hollander also scored for Hall-Southington. Liam Stone and Duncan Hollander each had two assists.

Colby Fortuna, Mason Woods, Cody Brew, Perez, Fusciello, Mohr, Nafis, and McHugh each recorded an assist.

The Warrior Knights were scheduled to finish off their season-opening three-game home stand on Saturday against Northeastern. Their next home game after that will be Jan. 8 versus Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville.

They travelled to Tri-Town on Monday and they will play at Enfield-E. Granby-Stafford on Dec. 30 at 2:50 p.m.

