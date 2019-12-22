Who works harder than the Rotary?

The Southington Rotary held its annual senior luncheon at a Plantsville Congregational Church on Wednesday, Dec. 4, serving about 70 seniors a turkey dinner with all the fixings. There was singing by Jerry Limmer, a magic act by the Amazing Andy and a visit from Santa. Afterwards, Rotary members went to the Southington Community Services Christmas shopping event at the high school and served 65 pizzas to the families in attendance. “We are very happy to participate in this event each year,” officials said in a press release.