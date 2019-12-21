Obituary: Dermott G. Luckner, 92

Dermott G. Luckner, 92, formerly of Southington, beloved husband of Virginia (Johnson) Luckner, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Dermott was born on April 24, 1927, in Monroe and was one of five children of the late Harold and Marion (Fanton) Luckner. He was a proud Yankee who could trace his family back to the American Revolutionary War. Raised in Monroe, he graduated from Bassick High School in Bridgeport before enlisting in the United States Navy to serve towards the end of World War II. Dermott, Virginia and their children lived in Trumbull for 35 years, where he was employed as a tool and die maker with Model Tool and Die Co. in Bridgeport. After retiring and moving to Southington, Dermott pursued his passion and second career as a woodcarver, making many hand-made works of art cherished by family, friends, and church members. He was a life-long master gardener, teacher and leader in his church, and enjoyed traveling, swimming and walking. He belonged to the congregation of St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bristol. In addition to his wife of 71 years, Dermott is survived by three daughters: Gwynne Hopko and husband, Robert, Leana Gleicher, and Krista Rescsanski and husband, Paul, all of Southington; a brother, Gary Luckner of Venice, Florida; seven grandchildren: Andrew (Kara) Hopko, Philip (Adriana) Hopko, Emily Hopko, Benjamin (Jessie) Gleicher, Nathaniel Gleicher, Kenneth (Beth) Rescsanski, and Britt (Ray) Lynch; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Avenue, Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in South End Burying Ground, Southington. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church Music Fund or Southington Care Center Pastoral Fund. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Dermott’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com