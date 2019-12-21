‘Light the World’ remembers loved ones

The winter night fell quiet when more than 60 names were read in memory of loved ones at Southington Care Center’s “Light the World” held Sunday, Dec. 8. Dozens of people attended the second annual event to remember those who have died and to honor others. The several hundred luminaries lining the driveway at 45 Meriden Ave. guided guests to the outdoor ceremony that featured music by the Mt. Hebron Gospel Choir of Meriden.

“It was a brisk 30 degree December evening with warmth and love in the air,” said SCC executive director William Kowalewski in a press release. “The reading of the names was especially powerful.”

The pastoral care program, which presented “Light the World,” also honored someone “who ‘lights the world’ with care and compassion.” The first honoree was Donna Malicki-Gornicz, director of social services, who has worked at Southington Care Center since 2006. “I was completely surprised and feel so honored,” she said.

Rev. Victoria Triano, director of pastoral care, said it was a poignant evening for not only family members but for staff. “As we remembered those who have meant so much to us, there was great solace, peace and a wonderful feeling of family,” she said in a press release.

"Light the World" was a spiritual outreach of Southington Care Center's pastoral care, which provides ongoing spiritual support for residents and families.

