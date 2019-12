The Southington Soccer Club’s U12 boys team, Southington Fire, went undefeated on Oct. 12-13 to capture the title in the Sylvie Poulin Columbus Day Classic Tournament in Rocky Hill. Front, from left, Chase Kastner, Cian Twohill, Joe Flanigan, Max Muir, Max Longo, Adam Sobiewicz and Ryan Potamis. Back, Asst. Coach Thomas Twohill, Jameson Wilk, Ben Efendic, Jeremy Parent, Head Coach Keith Orstad, Sebastian Kuszyk, Brian Anderson, Eric Orstad and Asst. Coach Chris Anderson.